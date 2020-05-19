PTF asks businesses, schools, worship places, others, to prepare for reopening

The Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus response has asked businesses, offices, professional bodies, places of worship and educational institutions, awaiting reopening to use the additional two weeks to plan and adopt new strategies under a COVID-19 era in line with the guidelines, for the new life ahead.

Chairman of the PTF COVID-19 and Secretary to the government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, speaking at the daily briefing on Tuesday, also urged Nigerians to prepare for “behavioral change” which he said ” is a must for every citizen because COVID-19 has changed the world completely”

Mustapha who assured that the PTF COVID-19 is committed and determined to continue to provide the required leadership for this national response, added that in the coming days, intense consultations will be deepened with different segments of the society including the state governments, security agencies, religious and community leaders to ensure a coordinated implementation of the measures.

He reiterated that specific directives have been issued to security agencies to strictly enforce the measures, and admonish Nigerians to please observe the restrictions in full.

He also assured essential workers such as the frontline medical personnel, the media, the environmental health workers, farmers and agro-related service providers, oil and gas services, aviation, the power sector, amongst others that they will be adequately protected.

“Your obligation is to always carry a valid means of identification.

“I am happy to inform you that our risk communication strategy has been enhanced by the Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN).

“The professional body has offered the services of its members pro bono to the PTF, in order to strategically and effectively communicate with more Nigerians on the pandemic.

Mustapha said the PTF will leverage on existing community structures and assets right down to the ward level to push through a massive public awareness campaign aimed at ensuring voluntary community engagement and ownership of the fight, consistent with its community engagement strategy,

He reminded all Nigerians that the ravaging force of the virus does not discriminate on the basis of status, creed, political persuasion, profession or where you come from.

“Now is the time to avoid any distraction from whatever quarters and all hands must be and remain on deck. On our part, we assure Nigerians of our commitment to accountability, diligence and probity.”