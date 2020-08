The protracted deterioration in corporate performance due to macroeconomic shocks validates investors fleeing Nigeria equity market in search of better investment elsewhere. Trading in equities on the Lagos stock exchange slumped 57 percent in June from a year earlier, figures from the bourse show. The benchmark Nigerian stock index is heading for an annual decline…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE