Oil rises, driven by hopes of improving demand in Asia and US data

Oil prices are up Wednesday after industry data showed US crude stockpiles fell unexpectedly last week and China, the world’s second-biggest oil user, reported its lowest daily rise in Covid-19 cases, bolstering hopes of a pickup in demand. Brent crude futures climbed 19c, or 0.3%, to $56.10 a barrel at 4.52GMT, adding to a small…