Nigeria’s inflation soars further to 15.75% as economy struggles towards recovery

Pushed majorly by soaring food prices, Nigeria’s inflation hastened by 15.75 percent (year-on-year) in December 2020, according to new figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday. This is 0.86 percentage points higher than the 14.89 percent recorded in November 2020 – for a country still struggling to cope with a difficult…