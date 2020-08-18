Nigerians face tortuous travel experience as government, airlines benefit from ‘evacuation’ flights
…Pay up to N1m for one way tickets to US, Europe …International flights to resume August 29
Federal Government and its partner airlines may find it difficult to give up the fortunes they are making from frustrated Nigerian travellers to various parts of the world, especially Europe and the United States, despite the challenges they face getting to their destinations as the country’s airspace remains shut. Although, Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation,…
Comments are closed.