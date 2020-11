Nigerians have increased their alcohol consumption after the lockdown period and this has helped the country’s biggest beer makers boost sales and cut losses in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter. Although Nigeria’s biggest beer makers made a combined loss of N1 billion in the third quarter, their loss position is…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE