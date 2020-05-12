BusinessDay
Nigerian media outlets report Gambari appointed as new Chief of Staff

Ibrahim Gambari

Various Nigerian media outlets are reporting that Ibrahim Gambari, a professor of political science and Nigeria’s former permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), has been appointed as the new chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

He is expected to be presented tomorrow during the virtual meeting of the federal executive council (FEC), according to the reports.

Gambari is expected to replace Abba Kyari, who died from COVID-19 complications last month.

Gambari, from Ilorin, Kwara state, was minister of external affairs when Buhari was military head of state in 1983-85.

Details later…

