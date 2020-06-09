Nigeria records 315 new cases of #COVID19, as total climbs to 12801

Nigeria on Monday confirmed 315 new cases of coronavirus, as the country’s total climbed to 12801.

Lagos led with 128 cases Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said in a tweet, while the FCT came second with 34, and Rivers State in the third position had 32.

Other states and their figures were Edo- 28, Oyo- 22, Kaduna- 20, Gombe-13, Ogun- 8, Plateau- 5, Delta- 7, Kwara- 7, Kano-5, Bauchi- 4, and Katsina-2.

NDCD said a total of 4040 patients had been discharged while 361 had died.

Globally, as of 4:00pm CEST, 8 June 2020, there had been 6,931,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 400,857 deaths, reported to WHO.