Nigeria confirms five new coronavirus cases

Nigeria has confirmed five new cases of the coronavirus in four weeks but has not recorded any death. The latest cases bring the total confirmed cases so far to eight.



All 5 cases had a travel history to the UK and USA according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The agency also urged Nigerians to remain calm as public health response activities are intensified across the country.

“A detailed travel history of each case is being compiled & contact tracing has begun Our National Emergency Operations Centre is supporting response in the states. The Federal Government of Nigeria has also suspended the issuance of visas on arrival to travelers from these countries,” said Chikwe Ihekwazu, Director General, NCDC.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has placed travel restrictions to 13 countries. The countries include China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Japan, France, Germany, the United States of America, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands and Switzerland.

All travelers returning from these countries prior to the restriction will be in supervised self-isolation, monitored by Nigeria Center for disease control (NCDC) and Port Health Services.