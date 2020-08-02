BusinessDay
NBC’s new code puts investments of payTv, video-on-demand platforms at risk

...As creative industry calls for review 

While the Nigerian creative industry is almost stifled by inadequate funding, copyright infringements, piracy, among other challenges, the industry is now facing a seemingly worst challenge with the new broadcast code recently announced by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). Recommended by the Committee on the Reform of the National Broadcasting Commission and consequently approved by…

