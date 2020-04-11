Lagos Records Another COVID-19 Death

Lagos State has recorded the fourth death from COVID-19 complications, Akin Abayomi, the state’s commissioner for Health, has disclosed.

The commissioner made this known in a tweet on Saturday, saying the deceased whose name was not mentioned, died in a private hospital in Lagos.

“We are however saddened by the death of another patient from #COVID19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos. Please keep obeying #SocialDistanacing rules to #StaySafe,” he tweeted.

With the announcement, four COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Lagos and eight across the country.

DIPO OLADEHINDE