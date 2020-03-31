Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.


COVID-19: Police deny links to alleged death of a man in FCT

by
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has denied links to the alleged killing of a man by police personnel while trying to enforce the restriction of movement on the COVID-19 pandemic in Abuja.

The Public Relations Officer of the FCT Command, Anjuguri Manza, said in a statement on Tuesday that the news of the alleged death of the man who was said to be taking his pregnant wife to hospital was misleading.
” The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to the misleading information and video trending in some section of the social media on the alleged death of a my who was maltreated  by the police operatives while enforcing  the ban on the restriction of movement to contain the spread of the COVID-19,” he said.
 He stressed that contrary to the misleading information in circulation, the incident in question was not in any way linked  to the action of the police personnel. Rather, it was a pathetic case of a man who slumped around Bannex Junction and was  assisted by some operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, as it can be clearly seen in the video.
“It’s therefore important to state that prior to the commencement of this exercise, the command properly briefed the personnel to be professional and civil in the enforcement of the directive. So far, the police personnel deployed for this task have displayed a high level of  professionalism that requires the commendation of the FCT residents.
“While reaffirming the command’s commitment to provide maximum security for the FCT residents and ensure strict enforcement of the restriction of movement to contain the spread of COVID-19, the command wishes to advise members of the public to disregard the misleading information,” he said.

 

By Innocent Odoh, Abuja

 

