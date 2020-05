As members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are leveraging on home-grown solutions, innovations and strategic partnerships to push back the onslaught of the novel coronavirus, Lagos State, Nigeria’s economic capital, is taking advantage of its five years of investment in biobanking and biosecurity governance to fight the pandemic. From 2015 to…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Months SUBSCRIBE