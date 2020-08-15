BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Lagos at crossroads over business model for own multi-billion theatres

…experts advocate private-sector management …as facilities rarely host events

by and
Lagos at crossroads over business model for own multi-billion theatres

The government of Nigeria’s most economically viable state appears to be at a loss regarding what business model to adopt in profitably managing six community-based theatres it constructed in fulfilment of its promise of supporting the arts and tourism and creating more employment opportunities in the sector. The Lagos State, during the immediate past administration…

Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month

SUBSCRIBE

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author