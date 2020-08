After months of speculations, Joe Biden has named California senator, Kamala Harris, as his running mate, saying that her ties to the African-American community and a “progressive prosecutor” will help propel him to the White House. Harris, 55, who ran against Biden in the Democratic presidential primaries, becomes the first Black woman and first Asian-American…

