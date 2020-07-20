Ismaila Isa Funtua, President Buhari’s associate, is dead

Ismaila Isa Funtua, a close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, is dead after a brief illness, according to a family source.

A presidential aide, who did not want to be named, also confirmed the death of Funtua, said a statement would be issued soon.

In a tweet, Bashir Ahmad, another aide of the president, expressed regrets over the incident.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un! Just heard about Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua’s sudden death. This life! May Allah accept his soul, forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannah al-Firdaus. — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 20, 2020

