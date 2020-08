21 million According to the NBS report for Q2, the unemployment rate is reported at 27.1 percent. This means that presently, over 21 million people in Nigeria, willing and able to work, after searching for jobs, remain jobless. This marks the highest unemployment rate in the country in 6 years since the NBS started collating…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE