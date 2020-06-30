GenCos threaten force majeure if new electricity tariffs are postponed

ISAAC ANYAOGU

Electricity generation companies (GenCos) say they will declare a force majeure and down tools if the Federal Government goes ahead to postpone the new service tariff plan billed to start July 1.

Joy Ogaji, executive secretary of the Association of Power Generating Companies in a phone conversation threaten that the operators would drag the Federal Government to arbitration court in the UK over the matter.

The service-reflective tariff negotiated with operators guarantees that customers pay according to how much hours of power they get in a day.

According to the new plan, customers have been grouped into different bands based on the number of hours they enjoy power daily.

Band A is for customers who get 20hours of power and above daily, Band B has customers who get power for 16 hours daily, C-band has customers who enjoy power for 12 hours and above a day. Those that enjoy power for 8hours and above is D-band and E-band has customers who only get 4 hours and above but below 8 hours of power supply daily.

Under the plan, there will be no increase for customers in Band E and those called lifeline customers irrespective of how much power they get every day.

With the declining oil prices and the consequent fall in revenue, the Nigerian Government can no longer afford subsidies on electricity and seeks to have customers who have enjoyed more stable power pay their fair share.

Therefore the negotiated a tariff model does not emphasis only recovering cost but also ensuring that customers get service that reflect what they pay for power and compensate them if they are not treated fairly.