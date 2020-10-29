Estimated billing, metering, service interruption still Nigerian electricity customers’ biggest pains
Almost seven years after the power sector in Nigeria was privatised, electricity customers still identify estimated billing, lack of meters and frequent service interruption as their biggest pains, defying every attempt at remedy. In the newly released quarterly report of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the 11 power distribution companies (DisCos) received a total…
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.