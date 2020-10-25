EndSARS: It will take N1trn to rebuild Lagos- Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila on Sunday estimated that the reconstruction of Lagos State following the massive destruction by hoodlums who hijacked the otherwise peaceful #EndSARS protest would require about N1 trillion.

Gbajabiamila, who led a delegation of lawmakers from the House of Representatives along with Southwest governors and ministers from the region on a solidarity visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the deaths and wanton destruction of properties in the state, on Sunday, said the mystery behind the Lagos arson must be unravelled.

‘’The governor was just telling how it is going to take about a trillion naira to rebuild Lagos. That makes my heart heavy, and I asked the governor how much is the year’s budget, and he said, it is about a trillion naira, that will cover salary, overheads, capital, growth, development, and now you are forced to look for a trillion naira to rebuild and compensate, you can see we are going backward, in reverse, we must always think of consequences, for or unforeseen and intended and unintended action. I encourage young people to let us sit at the table.’’

The Southwest Governors led by its chairman, Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, as well as the ministers who embarked on an inspection tour to destroyed public and private properties across the state, commiserated with those that loss their lives and assets.

The Southwest governors included that of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, and Oyo State, Seyi Makinde. Also on the visit were the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola; minister of state for health, Olorunnimbe Mamowora; minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola; youths and sports, Sunday Dare; solid minerals, Olamilekan Adegbite; trade and investment, Tayo Alasoadura and Niyi Adebayo.