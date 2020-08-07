Drugmakers’ handed profit boost as healthcare demand rises amid pandemic
…Fidson, May & Baker see biggest half -year profit in 5 years
Listed pharmaceutical companies recorded a significant boost in profits and revenues for the period ended 30th June as increase in the demand for prescription drugs and other medical interventions rose on heightened health-consciousness amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Analysis of recently released results of three drug makers show that revenue jumped 14percent cumulatively for the period ended June…
Comments are closed.