Drugmakers’ handed profit boost as healthcare demand rises amid pandemic

Listed pharmaceutical companies recorded a significant boost in profits and revenues for the period ended 30th June as increase in the demand for prescription drugs and other medical interventions rose on heightened health-consciousness amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Analysis of recently released results of three drug makers show that revenue jumped 14percent cumulatively for the period ended June…

Already a member? Login! Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month SUBSCRIBE