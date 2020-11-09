Dangote Cement, MTNN, Lafarge, BUA Cement, GTBank push stock market to new high
…Year-to-date returns now +20.12% …investors gain over N600bn as week opens
The Bulls are still dominating in Nigeria’s stock market which has now reached new high with year-to-date (ytd) positive returns of +20.12 percent at the close of trading on Monday, November 9. With no significant improvement in yields in the fixed income (FI) market, the Nigerian equities market continues to enjoy positive investors’ patronage, as…