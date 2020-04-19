Covid-19: Lagos death toll hits 14 as 83-yr dies

The death toll in Lagos arising from Covid-19 complications now stands at 14 as an 83-year woman has been reported dead.

The state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, who disclosed this on Sunday, said the aged woman had underlying health issues.

Abayomi, who urged the residents to continue to observe social distancing and stay home, to stop the transmission of Covid-19, said as at Saturday, April 18, 2020, total confirmed cases in the state stood at 309 with 94 patients discharged.

Joshua Bassey and Anthonia Obokoh