COVID-19: FG finalizes arrangement for evacuation of Nigerians from UK, others

The federal government has announced that it is finalizing arrangements with two local airlines to commence evacuation of Nigerians from the United Kingdom (UK) and other parts of the world following the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement issued at the weekend by the Nigerian High Commission in London said that in order to achieve this, all prospective evacuees are expected to be guided by new procedures.

It said the evacuations will be done in batches, adding that a new date will be communicated in due course.

The government in the statement insisted that there will be a 14-day mandatory quarantine for all evacuees upon arrival in Nigeria in the facility provided by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja and Lagos.

“All evacuees are to pay in full for one-way flight ticket to Nigeria. The cost of the flight ticket will be communicated in due course after due consultation with the airlines.

“All evacuees shall be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in Nigeria and all evacuees are expected to pay for the 14-day quarantine/isolation/ accommodation before departure of flights to Nigeria,” the statement said.

It added that “all travelers are expected to observe and acquaint themselves with appropriate universal health guidelines for good hygiene.”

The High commission noted that further guidelines and protocols will be communicated in due course.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, told reporters on Friday that the number of Nigerians willing to be evacuated from different parts of the world is high, adding that Nigeria’s foreign missions have been mandated to coordinate the evacuation.