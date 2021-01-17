Covid-19: Danger of a second wave

Tomorrow, Monday January 18, 2021, going by the assurances of the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Education, primary and secondary schools across the country will reopen for the second term, while most universities and other tertiary institutions have started receiving returning students, after almost a year out of school. As cheering as the news…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login