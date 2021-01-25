BusinessDay
Companies look to crack market of 35m internet users

… as Telemedicine rises to new height in Nigeria … COVID-19 pushes providers, patients online

When the pandemic struck, Helium Health, a health technology solution company swiftly activated a telemedicine solution it had planned to unveil later in 2020.

An area of growth accelerated by the COVID-19 crisis business executives are certain would be sustained is digitisation in the new world of work. Healthcare delivery in Nigeria is catching up quicker than expected, with telemedicine deployed substantially in transferring treatment and monitoring of COVID-19 patients from within hospital walls to personal residences. Killing two…

