Buhari bans public officials, civil servants from traveling over coronavirus

The Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus (PTF-COVID19) has just concluded its inaugural meeting and announced a number of decisions that include a ban on all official travel by public officials and civil servants until further notice.

Approvals previously granted for such travel are accordingly rescinded.

The task force also asked everyone traveling and returning to Nigeria from abroad to strictly self-isolate for 14 days in their homes. in the same vein, everyone traveling and returning to Nigeria from countries with high community transmission rates (especially countries with 1,000 cumulative cases and above) will be actively followed up for 14 days by the health authorities.