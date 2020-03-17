Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.
LEAD STORY

Buhari bans public officials, civil servants from traveling over coronavirus

by

The Presidential Task Force on Coronavirus (PTF-COVID19) has just concluded its inaugural meeting and announced a number of decisions that include a ban on all official travel by public officials and civil servants until further notice.

Approvals previously granted for such travel are accordingly rescinded.

The task force also asked everyone traveling and returning to Nigeria from abroad to strictly self-isolate for 14 days in their homes. in the same vein, everyone traveling and returning to Nigeria from countries with high community transmission rates (especially countries with 1,000 cumulative cases and above) will be actively followed up for 14 days by the health authorities.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Naira settles at N378 to dollar as CBN rolls over N47.6bn…

Updated: Economic Advisory Council raises concern, urges…

FG mulls ban on travel, mass gatherings

1 of 931