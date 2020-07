Beleaguered Nigeria could take 3yrs to return to pre-COVID economic growth – IMF

It may take till 2023 before the Nigerian economy grows at the modest 2 percent rate recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, according to Jesmin Rahman, International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) mission chief to Nigeria. “In our baseline projection for GDP levels, it will take three years for the Nigerian economy to come back to the…