Nigerian lenders will drop below minimum capital buffers required by regulators should the economy shrink further this year, according to stress tests done by the Central Bank of Nigeria. The tests show that a 3.5% contraction in gross domestic product in the third quarter may lead to lenders’ capital adequacy ratio dropping to an average…

Already a member? Login! Join now and gain unrivalled access to expert insights and analysis behind the story for just N1000/month SUBSCRIBE