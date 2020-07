Nigerian farmers have decried government’s poor response to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on agricultural production as food crisis looms across the country. Describing government poor response so far to mitigate an obvious food shortage, stakeholders fear Nigerians who are already looking for a way to survive the impact of the coronavirus on the…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE