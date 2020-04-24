Arik implements 80% pay cut; 90% staff to go without payment from May

As the COVID-19 continues to bite airlines hard, the management of Arik Air has announced that it will implement an 80 percent pay cut for all members of staff across the entire organization for the month of April 2020 and from May 1, 2020, 90 percent of the staff will proceed on leave without pay until further notice.

The airline made this known in a message from Roy Ilegbodu, its managing Director, who explained that the review is as a result of sharp decline of 98% of the airline’s revenue stream, decline in naira value as well as current oil prices but stated the position will be reviewed on a monthly basis and communications on further developments would be shared as the situation evolves.

The statement read,” To date, the situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic remains dire with a high level of uncertainty, even within medical circles regarding the containment of the pandemic. Although daily updates from a few countries seem to be encouraging, our situation in Nigeria appears to be getting worse. With the current observed trend of events, it is prudent to lean on the assumption that the situation is likely to persist for a while longer.

“Of huge significance to us is that we have suffered a sharp decline of over 98% in our revenue streams since the suspension of our scheduled flights almost four weeks ago. Added to this is the rapid decline in the value of the Naira by over 35% against the benchmark and with oil prices now falling well below $15 per barrel, it is evident that we must, without further delay, take decisive action to preserve our organization.”

According to him, management’s focus has always been hinged on the well-being and safety of the company’s staff, managing the airline’s liquidity as an organization and creating the opportunity to ride out of inclement circumstances such as the one we are faced with today.

For this reason, to safeguard the survival of the organization, management said it was constrained to introduce additional measures to curtail costs, as dictated by the turn of events.

“After careful deliberation and analyses, management has decided to implement an 80 percent pay cut for all members of staff across the entire organization for the month of April 2020. Furthermore, commencing from May 1st 2020, no less than 90 percent of our staff will proceed on leave without pay until further notice. This position will be reviewed on a monthly basis and communications on further developments will be shared by our HR department as the situation evolves.”

This is in addition to the fact that the airline said it had reached out to its suppliers, specifically negotiating reduced rates on all its contracted services and mitigating operational expenses due to changes in demand and has also implemented contingency plans for staff and introduced operational support flexibility.

“While we are not unaware of the challenges that each and every one of us may face during this difficult period, we join you in remaining hopeful that this ugly situation will abate in the shortest possible time and our organization will come out stronger in the long run. We are confident that the steps we are taking now are in the best interest of all and will see us through this difficult epoch in the history of mankind,” the message read further.