APC Crisis: Police seal-off National Secretariat

The Nigeria Police Force has sealed-off the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat, Abuja, following an order from the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu through the FCT Commissioner of Police to the APC Chief Security Officer.

According to sources in APC, the Inspector General has also scheduled a meeting with the National Working Committee (NWC) members by 1pm.

APC has been shrouded in leadership crisis since last Tuesday when Court of Appeal upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole, thereby rendering the office of National Chairman vacant, a development which led to the party having two factional National Chairmen, Victor Giadom and Hilliard Eta.

Details later…