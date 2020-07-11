Alleged fraud: Magu may regain freedom on Monday

The suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, who is being investigated by the Ayo Salami-led Presidential Panel for alleged corruption, may regain his freedom on Monday, July 13, his lawyer has said.

Tosin Ojaomo, one of the lawyers to the detained Magu, told BusinessDay on Saturday that their client is not guilty yet of the multiple allegations levelled against him by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and is therefore entitled to bail which will likely be granted by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Monday.

Magu’s lawyers filed for bail application to the IGP on Friday and said it was being considered.

“This IGP is law-abiding that is why we are confident that Magu will be released on Monday,” Ojaomo said.

He, however, alleged that the allegations raised by the Attorney General against the suspended EFCC boss were based on the Attorney General’s intention to take charge of confiscated assets, which the law does not empower him to take charge of.

“The problem is asset recovery but the Attorney General is not empowered by the law to take charge of property, section 174 of the constitution is clear on that. It is only the Minister for Finance that can manage Government assets,” he said.

He blamed the travails of his client on people he described as ‘vultures of corruption’ who are out to devour anybody that is fighting corruption in this country, adding that they are everywhere.

Ojaomo noted that Magu had been cleared of the allegations before by this same Attorney General, which was why the AGF forwarded Magu’s name to the Senate, but suddenly things have changed because of partisan interests.

He added that the legal team will later try to enforce the fundamental right of Magu, saying he was only invited by the Presidential Panel to shed light on something but now he is being detained.

“It is very unfortunate but we will get to the root of the matter. We are all out for justice. I want to let Nigerians know that Magu did not steal any money, all the allegations are concocted lies to put him to public opprobrium,” he said.