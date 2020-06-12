627 new cases of #COVID19 Recorded in Nigeria; total 15,181

Nigeria on Friday confirmed 627 new cases of Covid-19 infections, as the country’s total rose to 15,181.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said the number of discharged patients had risen to 4891, while the death toll was 399.

The distribution of the new confirmations was as follows: Lagos-229, FCT-65, Abia-54, Borno-42, Oyo-35, Rivers-28, Edo-28, Gombe-27, Ogun-21, Plateau-18, Delta-18, Bauchi-10, Kaduna-10, Benue-9, Ondo-8, Kwara-6, Nasarawa-4, Enugu-4

Sokoto-3, Niger-3, Kebbi-3, Yobe-1, and Kano-1.

Globally, as of 2:10pm CEST, 12 June 2020, there had been 7,410,510 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 418,294 deaths, reported to WHO.