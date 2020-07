At least 132, 406 road users plying the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge on a daily basis would be affected, as the Federal Government embarks on its partial closure for maintenance with effect from July 24 to January 23, 2021. But Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, said at a media briefing on Tuesday that…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE