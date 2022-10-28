Yetty Williams – Digital coach and Founder, Lagos Mums

Yetty is a champion of responsible digital citizenship. She does this by coaching individuals and executives to optimise technology and use digital for growth. She also coaches parents, children and educators to navigate the digital age and become responsible digital citizens.

As a digital media marketing strategist, she works with C-level executives and business owners to create and implement their digital media marketing strategy to grow both online and offline, resulting in increased brand awareness and revenue. Some of her clients include Google, Unilever, Nestle, MTN, Procter and Gamble, AXA Mansard, Cadbury, Friesland Campina, Kimberly Clark, schools and several SMEs.

According to Yetty, “A smart digital media marketing strategy yields results that consistently convert your audience into customers. We do this by creating the right content to connect with your audience, having a deep understanding of your customers, and determining the right platforms to engage on. Lastly, we ensure the right KPIs are set with the ability to measure success.”

As an advocate for small business owners, she was selected to partner with the US Department of State and the US Consulate (Lagos) in 2020 to train women entrepreneurs under the program: Providing Opportunities for Women’s Economic Rise supported by Google.

As a social entrepreneur, she is the founder of LagosMums, Nigeria’s first parenting blog with resources and tools for raising children to be successful digital citizens and wholesome families. As a parenting coach, she works with clients to become intentional parents and have a parenting plan that works for their families.

As a thought leader in parenting in the digital age, she has grown an online community of over 100,000 followers, and was also selected by Google to offer online safety training to students, parents and teachers. To date, they have successfully trained over 1500 parents and children.

As the convener of the LagosMums Annual Parenting Conference since 2014, she has brought together thousands of parents, experts and brands together to discuss modern parenting.

She is a global speaker and her areas of expertise include work-life balance, raising responsible digital citizens, digital transformation, and entrepreneurship.

As a certified life coach, she has worked with several clients to win. Yetty is a content creator and writer, she is a contributor to Huffington Post, Guardian Newspaper, Thrive, HabariGT and is the co-host of the #1 Parenting Show on Radio (LagosTalks 91.3FM)

Her professional career spans over 20 years of experience and includes various industries. These range across digital media, financial services, business development/strategy, real estate development and optimisation consultant.

Yetty brings a unique perspective as a professional, digital CEO, coach and technology enthusiast who firmly believes that every business owner needs a strategic digital plan.