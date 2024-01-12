Yetty Ogunnubi – Founder/CEO, The YD Company

Yetty Ogunnubi is the Founder, CEO & Lead Publicist at The YD Company. With over 19 years of experience in public relations (PR) and brand management space, she is a leading professional in the fashion, arts, and corporate affairs industries with experiences spanning PR, marketing, creative image branding, project and event management. Over the years, Yetty has managed publicity projects for SMEs, corporate businesses, and governments, and has led fashion and corporate exhibitions, creative events, and press conferences, as well as promoted emerging and established brands.

Yetty was born in Lagos state to a family of artists. Her parents are well-known exterior decorators and artists known as (KNATHA) in Nigeria; they have their works on several monumental buildings across the country.

Yetty spent her early years in both Lagos and Ogun state before moving to the United Kingdom. While having a fulfilling time in her career as a fashion entrepreneur in London, she contributed as a writer and editor for top fashion magazines in UK before becoming a fashion editor for ISAAC Outlook Magazine, an exclusive lifestyle magazine. Yetty’s creativity has no bounds, her illustrations have been used as covers for books, products, and several art projects.

In 2009, Punch Records UK commissioned her, alongside her legendary uncle, Lemi Ghariokwu, who is a renowned artist, to create fashion pieces for mannequins using her uncle’s cover art for Fela Tour (Arts Own Kind).

As a fashion designer, Yetty has been featured in many international magazines; her designs have been used as costumes for blockbuster movies and music videos too.

In 2012, she co-produced for Uber Africa Unmasked UK, a reality TV show set to find the next best African-inspired designer. In 2014, she went on to become the communications director for AWFLondon & Nigeria. She proceeded to establish her PR agency YD (Formerly YD Agency now The YD Company) in 2016. Furthermore, Yetty is a Trustee Director for ELOY Foundation of the ELOY Awards and BOT for the PLCEW by Pride Magazine. She serves as a mentor for several programmes including The Academy of Women Entrepreneurs, a U.S Consulate in Nigeria programme. She was awarded the Pride of Africa Award at the 2018 PFW Africa event and she also received an award as the ForeMag PR Person of the year in 2018.

Yetty is an alumna and a mentor of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) programme, a U.S. Government empowerment initiative. She is also The G100 Club Nigeria Country Chair for Brand Creation and Marketing.

She is passionate about mentoring youths.