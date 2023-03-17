Victoria Ekhomu – MD/ Vice-President, Trans- World Security Systems Ltd & School of Management & Security

Victoria Ekhomu is an ASIS Foundation Board of Trustee and past Chairman of the African Advisory council of ASIS International. She is the former Senior Regional Vice President of ASIS International Africa Group 11B – West, Central and North Africa, and the Managing Director of Trans-World Security Systems Ltd. She is also the executive vice-president of the School of Management and Security, Lagos. The School of Management & Security is the Africa representative for International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO ). IFPO is Headquartered in Naples Florida, U.S.

Established in 1980, Trans-World Security is the foremost professional asset protection firm in the West African sub-region. They are designers, suppliers, installers of security and safety systems. As foremost experts, they are regularly engaged by banks, oil firms, manufacturing firm’s architects, engineers, electrical contractors and builders on design and specifications of various systems.

Transworld Security operates a leading security training institution in Nigeria under The School of Management and Security. They offer management courses, security awareness courses, fraud prevention courses, investigation courses, information security courses, executive protection courses and so on.

As a pioneer in the security industry, they have however been able to renew themselves and strategise in light of the changing security landscape and competition. They started as a purely systems and consulting firm from the U.S, but have continued to diversify and add on new products like guard services and training with their training subsidiary as school of management and security.

Victoria Ekhomu is board certified by The Professional Certification Board of ASIS International as a Certified Protection Professional (CPP), a Port Facility Security Officer (PFSO), an advanced management program holder and a physical security and counter-terrorism expert.

Victoria performs risk assessment, threat assessment and vulnerability assessment. From security systems to CCTV, guard services and anti-terrorist equipment provision, including being a security consultant and security management trainer, Victoria Ekhomu is an expert in these and more.

Ekhomu attended the University of Pittsburgh USA, (MPA 1986); the University of Lagos, (BA 1979). In September 2005, she earned the Certified Protection Professional (CPP)designation. She attended the Advanced Management Program of the Lagos Business School (2001). She is a trustee of the International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO) Nigeria Chapter. She listed as one of ‘Who’s Who in Finance and Industry’ and ‘Who’s Who in the World’. She is also a trustee of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria.

Ekhomu received the Women in Security Global Community Karen Marquez Honors Award, which celebrates a female security professional, who has over the years contributed to the security sector consistently.

This year, she won the Bill Zalud memorial award for professional excellence and/or outstanding service/acts in the security profession by the IFPO.