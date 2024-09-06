Uche Ralph-Opara, Chief Health Officer for Project HOPE

Uche Ralph-Opara is a medical doctor and global health expert with nearly two decades of experience leading transformative public health interventions. As Chief Health Officer for Project HOPE, a global health and humanitarian organisation operating in over 30 countries, she provides strategic leadership and technical expertise to address some of the world’s most pressing health challenges, including infectious diseases (HIV & TB), maternal and child health, and health systems strengthening. Under her technical leadership, Project HOPE continues to expand its impact, leveraging partnerships and innovative solutions to improve health outcomes in vulnerable communities globally.

Her educational background includes an MBBS from the University of Port-Harcourt, Nigeria, an MSc in Public Health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and an MBA from the University of South Wales. This underscores her ability to integrate clinical knowledge with public health practice, research, policy, and strategic business acumen. Her leadership has been recognised through numerous accolades, including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Breastfeeding Hero Award, highlighting her significant contributions to advancing maternal and child health in challenging settings.

A passionate advocate for gender equity, Uche has dedicated her career to empowering women and girls, particularly those from marginalised communities. Her work spans multiple countries, where she has led comprehensive programmes addressing the root causes of health disparities. In her role as Country Director for Nigeria and Deputy Regional Director for Africa at Project HOPE, she coordinated multi-country initiatives that improved maternal and child health outcomes, reduced the impact of HIV/AIDS, and strengthened local health systems. These programmes, mostly funded by global donors like USAID and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, have directly impacted millions of lives by providing essential health services, education, and economic empowerment.

Central to Ralph-Opara’s ethos is her commitment to mentorship and capacity building. She is deeply invested in nurturing the next generation of female leaders in global health, dedicating significant time to mentoring young professionals, especially women, to navigate the complexities of public health careers. Her guidance fosters resilience, a sense of agency, and the development of grounded leaders. Her advocacy for gender-sensitive health policies has made her a leading voice in promoting women’s leadership in the health sector, emphasising the critical role women play as change agents in their communities.

As a mother of four, Uche understands the importance of health, security, and opportunity in shaping better futures. This drives her advocacy for gender-sensitive health programmes and women’s leadership.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.