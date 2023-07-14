Toyosi Odukoya – Director, Program, Operations and Planning, Mastercard Foundation

Toyosi is an experienced strategy, innovation, analytics and digital transformation business leader, with expertise in applying insights and analytics in ensuring an organisation’s competitive advantage and vision are fully harnessed for growth and impact.

She operates in a senior leadership role, leading multicultural teams across global borders (Africa, Asia, and North America). She has vast experience implementing data and analytics capabilities across various sectors and industries such as telecommunications, FMCG, and development sectors.

Toyosi successfully led the strategic implementation and adoption of MTN Telecommunications Ltd Nigeria’s big data project and many advanced analytical ,odels for specific business use cases to drive smarter business insights and decisions.

She also built and led the digital transformation capabilities for Coca-Cola, covering 33 countries in the West, Central, & Islands of Africa, as she formulated and executed digital frameworks that were focused on customers and consumers, underpinned by strong analytics to drive consistent growth for the organisation.

Currently, she leads the Program Planning, Operations & Business Intelligence functions at Mastercard Foundation as she drives an integrated program-wide performance management, monitoring, tracking, reporting, analytics, program planning, quality assurance process efficiencies and digitisation.

She is a highly sought-after speaker and has spoken at various analytics and leadership conferences across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

Toyosi currently serves as a Board Member with WAAW (Working to Advance Science and Technology Education for African Women) Foundation, she is passionate about women and children, ensuring they have the right support to maximise their potential and be the best they can be.

As former Head, Business Intelligence at Mastercard Foundation, she designed and led the execution of data strategy at Mastercard Foundation as the organisation’s first Head of Business Intelligence. She oversaw the development and operationalisation of the Foundation’s data strategy, governance, reporting infrastructure (including self-serve capabilities), and data analytics capabilities, while partnering with key stakeholders to respond to established and emerging business needs and accelerate the organisation’s data literacy.

As former Director, Strategic Planning / Digital Transformation (West & Central Africa) for The Coca-Cola Company, she defined the data and digital strategy across 33 countries in the Coca-Cola West Africa Business Unit, and led key digital transformation initiatives around innovation, eCommerce, digital marketing, internal digitisation, digital capabilities, and big data to enhance Coca-Cola’s growth and harness its competitive advantage.

She also led key strategic initiatives focused on delivering winning metrics (growth in volume and value share, revenue, profit, and so on.)

While at MTN Nigeria, she was senior manager, Business Intelligence and Geomarketting. She Ied the strategic implementation of the big data and advanced analytics initiatives to drive real-time business insights for improved decision making.

Odukoya is an official member of the Forbes Technological Council, where she is sharing insights on data and analytics.