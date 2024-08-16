Toyin Odulate, Founder/CEO, Olori Cosmetics, Inc.

Toyin Odulate is a seasoned c-suite consumer goods and FMCG professional with over 18 years of multi-national corporate experience in retail management and distribution, supply chain optimisation, strategic development, operational planning, risk management, business development, product development, branding and marketing across the telecoms, management consulting and consumer goods /FMCG industries. Over the last decade, she has gained extensive experience in the international beauty industry including a senior executive role with the French cosmetics giant, L’Oréal. In this role, which included missions in Paris and Accra, Ghana, she managed beauty brands – including Softsheen Carson, LASCAD and Garnier – across Africa and the Middle-East, where she honed her skills in beauty, brand marketing, product, business development, distribution and logistics with a focus on the African consumer. She became regional director, Anglophone West Africa at Danone ELN where she worked for the past 6 years.

As an entrepreneur and one of the pioneers of organic beauty products made exclusively with African ingredients in Nigeria, she is currently the Founder/CEO, Olori Beauty Enterprise Ltd., an African multi-brand personal and beauty care company, manufacturing, developing and formulating world-class products for the African consumer. Key categories are hair care, body care and colour cosmetics. Currently distributed across 300+ retail outlets in Nigeria and in 3 other major markets – Ghana, Kenya, and the UK.

Odulate is a subject matter expert in retail, distribution, supply chain and cross-country regulatory management across key sub-Saharan African markets. She is also well-versed with matching international best practices and standards to local complex environments through past detailed assignments in the US, Europe and sub-Saharan Africa.

Her company, Olori Cosmetics, was featured and awarded in the ‘Companies to Inspire’ Africa 2019 report by the London Stock Exchange Group.

Toyin is an independent non-executive director of ABInBev (International Breweries PLC), a non-executive director at Afrinvest West Africa Limited, a board observer at Daystar Power Group and an independent member of the investment committee of the Cordros Milestone Fund in Nigeria. Toyin has become an authority in the business of beauty in Africa.

Odulate was recently appointed on to the board as an independent non-executive director of ABInBev West Africa (International Breweries Plc.) in May 2019 and is also a non-executive director at Afrinvest West Africa Limited since May 2018.

Fluent in French and Yoruba, she holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration degree from INSEAD.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.