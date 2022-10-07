Tope Hundeyin – Co-Founder/Chief Operating Officer, Glade

Tope is a seasoned entrepreneurial leader, growth-driven, and avid product builder with several years of experience in building and leading organisations to rapid growth by building relationships with potential key accounts, developing winning strategies in driving sales growth and operational excellence.

Prior to Shopsfit, Tope worked with Jumia where she drove the acquisition and growth of small businesses and moved more than 100+ to top-tier sellers, growing their revenue from zero to millions with 100% revenue growth month-on-month in the space of 3 months. She also built so many initiatives like “Value-added services” that generated 10,000 euros in the first month and is generating millions of euros to date, a reward program for sellers which increased the revenue and operational efficiency of the sellers, singlehandedly developed and launched Jumia university where she was responsible for training strategies, processes, and channels that trained over 5000 sellers and helped at least 40% of them move from startup to top sellers.

Tope also served as Head of User/Product operations at Xgo technologies, where she worked closely with the CEO and Director of operations to develop the business by conducting user research and developed business road-map processes.

Hundeyin drove marketing campaigns that helped launch the platform within 2 months and grew the user base by 50,000 within 3 months. She also developed safety initiatives that reduced fraud activities by 70%, collaborated with the product team in China to build product features and improvements on the app, and also created marketing campaigns to drive user growth.

As former Chief Operating Officer at Shopsfit, she oversaw Shopsfit Marketplace which includes the website, operations, user growth and marketing. She also focused on engaging new and current customers in Nigeria.

Aside her corporate career, Tope is also a serial entrepreneur, a consultant that helps SME businesses build and maintain sustainable businesses using technology.

As senior Manager, New Product Development at Avon HMO, she developed product marketing and sales strategy in order to achieve revenue and profitability targets, managed the processes for cross-functional teams in product development to achieve the product vision, and supported sales team in finding new businesses, built relationships with clients/partners and negotiated sales contracts and other sales activities.

“I am passionate about solving consumer problems by making lives easier using technology, I love to work in a fast-paced organisation where I’m able to engage in technology, business, and process development and help in achieving organisational goals and targets. My vision is to bring my passion to life thereby contributing to the growth of the business and to the economy”. She stated.