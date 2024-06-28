Tommie Edwards, CEO/Co-Founder, Tech1M

Tommie Edwards embarked on her entrepreneurial journey at the age of 16. Entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing various businesses whenever her mother was away, she quickly found herself thrust into a leadership role, becoming an interim boss for a water bagging factory and a bustling supermarket with a team of twelve staff.

Her inaugural venture involved importing captivating African textiles from a neighbouring country, a venture that resonated particularly well with her target audience: working-class bankers who barely had time for shopping. But Tommie’s entrepreneurial spirit didn’t stop there. Her innate flair for both business and fashion propelled her into the modelling industry, where she modelled for renowned brands such as Coca-Cola, which led her moving to the UK.

For Tommie, entrepreneurship is all about identifying challenges and offering ingenious solutions, even if they appear deceptively simple. This mindset became the cornerstone of her journey.

Tommie believes in the power of blending her entrepreneurial acumen technology to create impactful solutions for the challenges of today’s business world.

Tommie began her career in the corporate world, spending over a decade delivering digital transformation to Fortune 100 companies within the financial services industry. She navigated the corporate world by successfully delivering on large transformation projects with multiple work streams for companies.

Within Tommie’s role as a Lead Business Analyst, one of her highlights involved successfully delivering a £45 million digital transformation programme and strategically optimising the organisation’s process, people, and systems within a two-year period.

In 2010, Tommie embarked on her tech entrepreneur journey by establishing her logistics and courier firm, Multi-Droppers. The company thrived, serving clients like FedEx, UPS, DPD, and more across the UK. In 2015, she ventured into a new business, exiting the last-mile parcel delivery industry.

In 2019, Tommie created Tedbree, a tech startup leveraging its unique scoring algorithm to match world-class talent teams to innovative software engineering and marketing projects on its project delivery platform.

Under her leadership, she completely bootstrapped Tedbree to millions of dollars, expanding from a team of two in one location to over thirty full-time staff operating in the UK, Ukraine, India, Ghana and Nigeria.

In 2022, Tommie Edwards, with Dami Ogunmoye, co-founded Tech1M, an AI-driven enterprise software that is transforming the way businesses evaluate, hire, and pay talents on a global scale.

Tech1M is designed to expedite talent evaluation and recruitment with utmost efficiency.

Backed by Techstars NYC and powered by J.P. Morgan, Tech1M addresses the evolving demands of talent and the industry presenting hiring managers with multiple data points on candidates to help them effectively make the right hiring decision.