Toke Soyebo, Finance and Investment Professional

Toke Soyebo is a finance and investment professional whose work lies at the intersection of finance, investment strategy, and operational efficiency within impact finance. With nearly a decade of experience spanning financial services, technology, international development, and ESG-driven investment, Toke is committed to leveraging financial expertise and innovative tools to drive sustainable growth, create long-term value, and promote financial inclusion. Her focus is on deploying strategic capital to high-impact ventures, fostering measurable outcomes, and advancing sustainable economic opportunities in underserved communities.

Toke’s professional journey reflects her dedication to impact and innovation. She has led a financial services technology start-up, advised national governments and multilateral institutions, and deployed millions of dollars into ventures that drive meaningful social and economic change. Her work has also involved developing strategic investment solutions for ultra-high-net-worth individuals across diverse asset classes, demonstrating her ability to navigate complex financial ecosystems while balancing financial returns with social impact.

One of Toke’s standout accomplishments includes spearheading an ESG analysis for a portfolio company involved in a co-investment with British International Investment (BII). This experience enhanced her expertise in ESG frameworks and deepened her belief in the transformative power of sustainable investing. Her ability to identify innovative solutions has consistently driven growth, improved operational efficiency, and delivered value to stakeholders in both emerging and global markets.

Toke has also worked closely with governments and multilateral organisations to address pressing global challenges. She has contributed to policies that stimulate economic growth and collaborated in designing financing mechanisms aimed at fostering systemic change. Through her cross-sectoral partnerships, Toke has built strong networks and mobilised resources to amplify the impact of her work, leaving a lasting imprint on organisations and communities worldwide.

As a leader, Toke is passionate about fostering inclusivity and empowering others. She actively mentors emerging professionals and creates environments where innovation and growth thrive. Her commitment to collaboration and shared purpose has defined her leadership approach and furthered her impact across industries.

