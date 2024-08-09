Temitayo Lore Dada, Trade Commissioner, Global Affairs Canada

Temitayo Lore Dada is a seasoned strategic partnership development expert and global trade advisor with over 15 years of experience working with various international governments and government funded initiatives. Recognised for driving effective stakeholder engagement and delivering impactful results in dynamic environments, her academic background includes a Master of Arts in International Relations from the University of Warwick and a Bachelor of Science in Finance and International Business from New York University – Stern School of Business. In addition, she is a Certified International Trade Professional (CITP®|FIBP®) and a PRINCE2 Project Management certificate, underscoring her commitment to professional excellence and continuous learning.

As Trade Commissioner Global Affairs Canada, she works with the government of Canada to support Canadian companies in identifying and pursuing commercial opportunities across Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Sao Tome and Principe. Also, she facilitates connections between Trade Commissioner Service (TCS) clients and local leads through strategic relationship-building with key stakeholders, resulting in substantial revenue growth for clients. In her capacity, she also conducts analysis on trade policy issues, and prepares reports assessing the local market environment, market access dynamics, and trade agreements. Including monitoring changes in economic, regulatory, and investment policies and analysing their impact on international business. She also organises and leads outbound trade missions to connect foreign buyers with Canadian companies, maximising international business opportunities.

Temitayo’s responsibilities don’t end there. She manages portfolios across key sectors including Information and Communications Technology (ICT), creative industries, financial services, and automotive, driving sustainable growth for Canadian businesses. Her deliverables are seen as she works with the government of Canada to support Canadian companies in identifying and pursuing commercial opportunities across Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Sao Tome and Principe. Temitayo monitors changes in economic, regulatory, and investment policies, analysing their impact on international business, international trade and business development.

As former Lead Stakeholder Communications Consultant, Presidential Delivery Unit, Office of the Vice President at Department for International Development (DFID), she played a pivotal role as the Stakeholder Communications Team Lead for Nigeria’s Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU), under the UK Department for International Development’s PERL ARC programme, driving and supporting the achievement of priority goals of the Federal Government of Nigeria. Temitayo developed, implemented, and evaluated stakeholder engagement and communication strategies for the unit to increase visibility, highlight achievements, and promulgate key messaging supporting the delivery of Nigeria’s national social investment programmes. She also provided strategic communications support to the Presidential Delivery Unit, contributing to the success of initiatives aimed at improving social welfare and economic development. Lore Dada conducted training sessions for civil servants and team members on stakeholder engagement and strategic communications, ensuring effective dissemination of information to key stakeholder groups.