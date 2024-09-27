Sylvia Maduka, Sylvia Sparkle Consulting Limited

Sylvia Maduka is a versatile business leader and project manager with over 20 years progressive experience serving in fast growth start-up companies, in the consulting, technology, financial services and oil and gas industries, providing core business operations and innovative human resource operations solutions.

As the founder and principal partner of Sylvia Sparkle Consulting, she partners with forward-thinking business leaders to revolutionise their people strategy. Her mission is to help organisations unlock their full potential by harnessing the power of their most valuable asset – their people.

She has led HR-Tech business transformation projects within culturally and geographically diverse organisations, with particular focus on supporting those organisations to achieve business sustainability through their talent strategy.

The platforms she has served in have also honed her coaching and consulting competencies in that she has been given in-depth exposure in handling tough business stakeholder engagements/conflicts.

Sylvia is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School Senior Management Programme (SMP) and holds a Bachelor of Science in Sociology and graduated with a merit in MBA with a focus in Employee Relations from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom.

Sylvia has singlehandedly developed gender inclusive HR policies and reporting framework, all these have helped in the achievement of over 60% women in management team in an ideally male-dominated industry, and has helped change in a positive way, the business conversations of investors and partners.

Also, she is the first Nigerian national to be deployed as a project manager since 40 years of IHRDC’s existence as a global competency management company.

Furthermore, she deployed competency management software and delivered on a competency mapping and modelling framework for Chevron Nigeria (Deep Water Operations) comprising of 200 functional competencies for 70 unique job roles in the organisation which enabled a more structured career management practice for key business areas in the organisation.

Sylvia Maduka is a two time pioneer employee, charged with setting up international organisations’ regional office in Nigeria, West Africa (i.e Compaigne Generale De Logistique, and Business Software Development Company).

Maduka deployed digital applications and processes (in collaboration with other project team members and government stakeholders) to enable efficient delivery of rural development projects. One was a fully government-sponsored tricycle awards to bottom-pyramid communities in northern Nigeria.

As former Head of Human Resources and Corporate Services at Falcon Corporation Limited, she led an organisational transformation project, carrying out an organisation-wide talent and culture audit, and organisational restructuring and re-design to accommodate three new business areas whilst maintaining a lean workforce strategy, resulting in increased business operations efficiency and effectiveness of key resource allocation.

