Regina Quartey – Consulting Transformation Lead, PWC, London (Hybrid)

Regina Quartey is a chartered management consultant acting as the Transformation Lead for the PwC Consulting Business.

She works with PwC leadership to drive the firm’s internal business transformation activities. Regina has the ability to communicate effectively with executive and business audiences. Based on her experience as a client for large professional service firms, Regina brings a strong customer-centred approach to any project she leads.

She has always advocated for diversity, equity and inclusion through the creation and leadership of various initiatives. Regina currently expresses this personal purpose through coaching professionals, driving change and progression in the professional services Industry.

Regina is the founder of Mainstream Collective, a coaching and professional branding agency that supports professional women to capture and grow in their corporate careers and business ventures.

She is an executive, workplace and career coach specialising in career progression, personal development and corporate branding. Working in professional services keeps Regina connected to the priorities of the corporate woman and ensures that her services are tailored to the lived experience and solutions that would provide great support in the midst of low confidence, lack of progression and desire to have a distinct brand.

She started her career journey almost 10 years ago, working to refine her corporate skills and competencies alongside growing an influential network of government officials, corporate executives and influential leaders.

Whilst many of those relationships started in a capacity where she was receiving mentoring, her natural posture of curiosity, insight and personal development caused many of those relationships to transition into mentees, coaching and personal branding clients.

This evolution inspired her to note down and package her ability to influence as a young and inexperienced professional into coaching development and personal branding packages for corporate and business women, the woman who is too busy to care about their brand, but understands the value of investing in it.

Regina has completed 700 hours of coaching with over 30 clients from early careers, right through to middle management and C-Suite level with a focus on leading ethnically diverse teams, career transitioning, career development and personal branding.

Over the past six years (2018 – 2024), she has spent evenings, twilight hours and weekends developing a passion that accidentally became a sustainable business – with no marketing or advertisements, simply the authenticity of her brand and the clarity of her content on LinkedIn.

As she has grown and accelerated in her career and coaching practices, Regina has continued to test and refine what Mainstream Collective has evolved into, and she is very excited to soar higher.

