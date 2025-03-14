Rachel Onamusi’s journey has been shaped by a desire to make a meaningful impact. As the founder and CEO of VN Sync, a UK-based digital technology, media and marketing firm, she has spent years supporting leaders, startups, SMEs and global corporate brands across Africa, Europe and America to thrive in the digital age. For Rachel, success isn’t just about numbers and campaigns, it’s about creating solutions that genuinely help people and businesses grow.

Rachel’s professional journey is rich and varied. She began in retail management at Starbucks, where she honed her skills in delivering consistent customer experiences. A business consulting role at Barclays Bank provided further understanding of business and financial principles.

Her first business, Tempestra, grew till it was running four stores across Europe and the experience taught her the realities of business ownership. After successfully selling Tempestra, she transitioned into corporate communications and media, which led to the creation of VN Sync. This modest dream has since grown into a respected digital strategy and media firm.

Rachel has led media strategies for national campaigns, political organisations and global nonprofits. Her work spans brand development, digital campaigns, and media strategy, but at its core, it’s about helping people tell their stories effectively.

Also, Rachel is passionate about increasing women’s representation in technology, not just by talking about change, but by actively creating opportunities for it. As the Faculty Lead for Women in Tech, Nigeria, she plays a pivotal role in equipping women with the skills, confidence, and support they need to thrive in the industry. Beyond mentorship, she has personally sponsored several cohorts through tech training and upskilling programmes, ensuring that more women have access to the tools and knowledge required to build successful careers.

VN Sync remains a hub for creativity and meaningful solutions, but Rachel’s vision extends far beyond business. She is committed to education, using her platform to uplift others and drive real change. A sought-after speaker, she has shared her insights at major industry events, discussing digital strategy, leadership and innovation. Her thought leadership has also been featured in BusinessDay, The Guardian, ThisDay, and the BBC.

For Rachel, the future is about learning, growth and contributing to important matters in ways that matter.

It’s International Women’s Month and Rachel says to every woman, “If you’ve ever been told you’re ‘too much’, this one is for you. Too ambitious? Keep aiming higher. Too opinionated? Keep speaking up. Too direct? Keep being clear. Too independent? Keep owning your life, because being ‘too much’ is only a problem for people who prefer women to be less. Keep taking up space and being exactly who you are.”

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.

