Oritseweyinmi Oritsejafor, Client Advisor at Henley & Partners

Oritseweyinmi Oritsejafor is a Client Advisor at Henley & Partners, the global leader in residence and citizenship planning. Each year, high net worth individuals and their advisors rely on their expertise and experience in this area. Their highly qualified professionals work together as one team in over 45 offices worldwide.

Oritseweyinmi works with high-net-worth individuals and their families from around the world, guiding them in achieving residence and/or citizenship in their chosen countries through strategic investment solutions.

Weyinmi’s role involves providing expert advice to discerning clients seeking to enhance their global mobility, security, privacy, personal tax optimisation, estate planning, and overall lifestyle. Her expertise lies in identifying the unique needs, preferences, long-term goals and aspirations of each client. She helps them navigate the complex landscape of investment migration while completing qualifying investments, ensuring that her clients make informed decisions and their requirements are not only met but exceeded.

As an associate member of the Investment Migration Council, Weyinmi’s commitment to excellence, coupled with a global perspective and in-depth industry knowledge, positions her as a trusted advisor for high-net-worth individuals and their advisors.

Weyinmi earned her BA (Hons.) degree in Finance and Economics from Liverpool University and pursued advanced studies, obtaining an MSc from Bayes Business School (formerly known as CASS Business School). Her academic background equips her with a robust understanding of the financial intricacies involved in legacy planning and wealth management.

A qualification in Culinary Arts coupled with the experience of owning and operating a successful restaurant gave her an understanding of the intricacies involved in running a business in Nigeria, which can transcend generations. It was in this time that her passion for legacy planning was birthed.

Family businesses are the backbone of every economy, and wealth management is crucial for their survival. Legacy planning is essential for the survival of family businesses, particularly in developing economies such as Nigeria. Weyinmi’s passion for legacy planning has been honed by working with wealthy clients from all over the world and seeing the possibilities for Nigerian families.

Investment migration is a crucial part of legacy planning, and Weyinmi desires to see Nigerians succeed without being curtailed by borders. Her expertise in legacy planning and wealth management makes her a valuable asset to Henley & Partners and their clients.

Weyinmi started her career in oil and gas, and has diverse experience across industries, reflecting her proficiency in strategic planning, regulatory compliance, financial management, and team leadership. Her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence have left a lasting impact on the organisations she has been a part of.