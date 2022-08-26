Oluwatobi Boshoro – CEO/Partner, Strategy & Digital Transformation at Infintetiks Limited

Oluwatobi Boshoro is an executive business leader with over 20 years of experience in crafting the requisite strategic vision to achieve business goals. She offers a rich blend of executive acumen, global team leadership, market centric product direction and revenue strategy, credited with strong ROI, operational improvements, and profitability. Oluwatobi is a fintech expert, digital payment professional, growth expert who is also passionate about empowering women.

She approaches each new business challenge with intrinsic flair for innovation, creative problem-solving and measured risk taking to drive consistent growth and bottom line improvements. She has leveraged these strategies to steer digital strategy and transformation, e-Business and digital payments, emerging payments, digital channels, cards and payment tokens, business transformation, sales and marketing, brand management, new product launches and product line redesigns in complex digital businesses and Fintech firms, while overseeing up to 500 staff and multi-million dollar budgets.

At Infintetiks, she is steering digital transformation for a traditional bank to deliver customer success and enhance customer experience.

She is also supporting service delivery, process automations and management to entrench a customer-centric culture.

She also spearheads channel transformation initiatives for timely product and service delivery by all customer contact channels.

Furthermore, she introduces agile frameworks through the creation of agile product teams and provides technical support on merchant acquiring and collections, and financial inclusion.

As former CEO of Renmoney, Oluwatobi provided visionary and strategic leadership, with full authority on strategic planning and execution, business transformation, product road maps and delivery, business development, market and portfolio growth. She led successful business transformation, leveraging agile methodology to transform the business from a traditional to a digital consumer lending company generating over $45M in annual revenues. Boshoro led a cross-functional and multicultural team of experts from Europe, Asia, Africa, and America to propel a 7-year business into its first profitability cycle within 6 months, re-positioning the company from a traditional bank to a digital lender.

While at Stanbic IBTC Bank, she designed and rolled out a mobile App that attracted 10% adoption rate within a month of launch, and introduced a personal teller automated machine.

At Interswitch Group, she was a member of a team that launched the Verve card, eclipsing competition and capturing 62% market share in 5 years.

Still at Interswitch Group, on business development and territory, she captured untapped markets with entry into Ghana, Gambia, Kenya and Uganda.

Oluwatobi Boshoro as an empowering leader, leads by providing support in the development of her team and infuses teams with energy and passion that empowers them to think big, achieve stretch goals, and outpace strategic business objectives.